National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

