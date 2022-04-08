National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.