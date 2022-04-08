National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 8,137 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

Shares of NRC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.