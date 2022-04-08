National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

