Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 7.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.03. 10,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,949,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Natura &Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

