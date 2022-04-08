Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 7.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.03. 10,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,949,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
