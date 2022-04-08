Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTS. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.73 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

