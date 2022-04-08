Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NVTS opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

