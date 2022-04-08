Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

