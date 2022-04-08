NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,867,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $805.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

