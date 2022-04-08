Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEPH opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

