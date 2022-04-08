Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $460.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $539.80.

NFLX stock opened at $362.15 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

