New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$2.17. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1,129,900 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

