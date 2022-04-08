New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well. It has been boosting its cost efficiencies, and fast adapting to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe, including mobile, social media networks and reader application products.”

Get New York Times alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.43. 12,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,831. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.