NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

