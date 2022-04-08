Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

