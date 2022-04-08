NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.81

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 129337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
