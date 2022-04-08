NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.81

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 129337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

