Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

About Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

