Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.