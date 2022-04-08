Ninety One Group (LON:N91) PT Lowered to GBX 255

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 252 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.01. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70.
About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.