Ninety One Group (LON:N91) PT Lowered to GBX 255

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 252 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.01. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

