NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NIO. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.36 on Monday. NIO has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in NIO by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

