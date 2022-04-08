Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NKTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

