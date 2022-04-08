nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.08 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 129,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,384. The firm has a market cap of $706.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

