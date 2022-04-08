Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,520 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after buying an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.11. 21,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,533. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

