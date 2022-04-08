Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,744 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $55.81 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.