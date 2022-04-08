Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,113. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

