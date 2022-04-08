Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.64. 30,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,971.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.