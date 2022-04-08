Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,224 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

