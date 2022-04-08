Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 161 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $61.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,216.67. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,983. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,160.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,949.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

