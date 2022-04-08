Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,689 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,017. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

