Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,088 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

