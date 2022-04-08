Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

