Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 125,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

