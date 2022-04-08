Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,945 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

