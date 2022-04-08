Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,259 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,664. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

