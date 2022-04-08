Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,404 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,654,000.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.99. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

