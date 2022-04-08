Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,911 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

