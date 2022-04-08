Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of STT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $84.88. 10,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.