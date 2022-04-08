Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $181.50. 503,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,779,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

