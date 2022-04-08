Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,269 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,484,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.