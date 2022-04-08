Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.09 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

