Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €10.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.01.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

