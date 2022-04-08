North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

About North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

