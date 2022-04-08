Northland Securities Cuts Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target to $18.00

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

