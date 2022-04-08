Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $332.97 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.41 and a 200 day moving average of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

