Northstar Group Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 253,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.