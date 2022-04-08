Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $51.57 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.