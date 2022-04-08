NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

