NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get NOV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.