Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.33

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 34226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

