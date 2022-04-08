Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.04

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $20.18. Novonix shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 666 shares traded.
About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)
NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.
