NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Up 3.6%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.39. 17,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 960,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

